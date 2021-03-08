





Article content A COVID-19 outbreak has led to the temporary closure of a school in Haldimand County. After an outbreak was declared at Dunnville’s St. Michael’s School on Sunday, the Brant-Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board announced the school has been closed until March 22. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Haldimand school closed due to COVID outbreak Back to video “Please know that we remain committed to continue to be tireless in our efforts to make our schools as safe as possible including ensuring that all enhanced safety measures are met,” Board chair Rick Petrella said in a message to the school community. Five cases were reported on the weekend at St. Michael’s School. An outbreak is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school. Before and after school child care programs and the onsite child care centre have also been closed. Students will continue learning online during the closure.

Article content This marks the second time the local Catholic school board has had to close a school due to COVID-19. St. Peter Catholic Elementary School in Brantford was closed in February due to an outbreak. The Grand Erie District School Board announced on Monday a positive COVID-19 result at Dunnville’s Thompson Creek Elementary School. The announcements over the past two days mark first cases in Haldimand and Norfolk schools in more than a week. The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported on Monday five more positive COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. With the new numbers, there are now 37 active cases in the area. There have been 1,464 cases since the pandemic began and of those, 1,383 have been resolved. Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 39 deaths and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses. Two outbreaks were declared on the weekend at Norfolk farms. EZ Grow Farms in Frogmore and Ryder Farms Inc. in Delhi are both reporting cases. EZ Grow Farms reported one case. There were no details on the Ryder Farms Inc. outbreak. There is one ongoing outbreak at Cedar Crossing Retirement Home in Simcoe after a staff member tested positive. That outbreak was declared on Feb. 24. Provincial government guidelines require outbreaks to be declared whenever there is a single positive case involving a resident or staff member at a retirement or long-term care home. As far as area vaccinations are concerned, 9,490 doses have been administered in Haldimand-Norfolk with 1,580 completed vaccinations. The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.

Article content Family doctors should be in touch shortly with patients aged 80 and older to discuss vaccination plans with patients as well as the appointment booking process. The HNHU is instructing people not to call their doctor, the health unit or area hospitals to book an appointment. There is a dedicated vaccine phone line (519-427-5903) and email address (vaccine@hnhss.ca) for questions. Neither are to be used to book vaccinations. Visit www.hnhu.org/covid-19 for more information. Haldimand and Norfolk counties have moved back to orange under Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework. The move was announced last Friday by the provincial government. The area had been placed in yellow the previous week but an increase in confirmed cases precipitated the move. The move to orange came into effect on Monday at 12:01 a.m. Visit www.ontario.ca/covidresponse for more information on what restrictions are in place under the orange-restrict level. The spike in positive cases in the province continues as Public Health Ontario reported on Monday 1,631 new cases of COVID-19. The new cases on Monday mark the highest single-day total since Feb. 5 when there were 1,670 cases reported in the province. In Ontario there have been 309,927 confirmed cases since the pandemic began and of those, 291,834 people have recovered. With 10 more deaths attributed to the virus on Monday, the total number of deaths in Ontario from COVID is now 7,077. Latest statistics indicate that 912,486 vaccine doses have been administered with 273,676 Ontarians fully vaccinated.

