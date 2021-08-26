Haldimand recruiting members for youth, seniors committees

Haldimand County is recruiting volunteers to sit on two advisory committees concerned with youth and seniors’ issues.

“These committees will advise Haldimand council about issues and policies that impact the quality of life for these group,” the county said Thursday in a news release.

Haldimand intends to seat applicants, aged 16 to 24, on its youth advisory committee. The seniors advisory committee will consist of applicants, aged 60 and older.

Each committee will have 10 members “and will work with staff to establish a vision and work plan with action steps, timelines and outcomes for each term of council,” the county says.

“Youth committee members will act as representatives for the county’s youngest residents, advising on ways to enrich and enhance their health and quality of life.

“Seniors committee participants will share information about issues impacting seniors while developing recommendations and action plans to build supports for older adults.

“Both committees offer opportunities to make new connections, gain knowledge and skills, and make a meaningful contribution to Haldimand County.”

Mayor Ken Hewitt said these new committees provide opportunities for community-minded individuals to make a difference.

“This is the time to get involved if you have a desire to influence positive change and help shape policies and programs that meet the evolving needs of our youths and seniors.”

Applications will be accepted until Sept. 15. To learn more about the committees’ mandates, the application process, terms-of-reference, and the expectations of members, visit www.haldimandcounty.ca/community-partnerships.

Information is also available by contacting Andrea Moodie at Haldimand County at 1-905-318-5932, ext. 6119 .