Haldimand paramedic honoured for bravery
A Haldimand paramedic has been honoured for bravery in the line of duty.
Paramedic Steve Laubach of Haldimand County Paramedic Services was one of 13 individuals to be presented recently with the Ontario Award for Paramedic Bravery.
Haldimand paramedic honoured for bravery
The award recognizes paramedics that have performed acts of bravery and courage while in the line of duty.
“I truly appreciate my chief for nominating me. We all do honorable and brave things each and every day that we don’t get recognized for, but it’s not about the recognition, it’s the wonderful people that do what we do,” said Laubach.
“It takes all of us to make a community. We need everybody to do what they do to make a community work.”
Laubach was nominated for an incident in October 2019 where an unconscious patient was found next to a running lawnmower in a locked garage that was being filled with carbon monoxide. Paramedics broke through the garage door and transported the patient to hospital.
“I was proud of Steve and his accomplishments,” said Jason Gallagher, chief paramedic of Haldimand County. “We were pretty proud as a service because we’ve only had it (award) a couple other times so it’s not something we normally get.”
Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett also issued words of praise.
“This is the second year in a row a paramedic from Haldimand-Norfolk has been honoured to receive the Ontario Award for Paramedic Bravery,” Barrett said in a media release. “This speaks to the high quality of paramedic care we receive.”
The award ceremony was held virtually with Premier Doug Ford and Christine Elliot, deputy premier and minister of health, taking part in the award presentation for those nominated in 2019 and 2020.
Last year, Haldimand County Paramedic Services responded just over 10,000 calls with almost half being classified as life-threatening situations.
“It’s very fortunate, it’s very humbling as a chief when your medics put themselves in danger like that to save a life,” said Gallagher.
Haldimand County has about 70 paramedics on staff.