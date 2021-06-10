Haldimand paramedic honoured for bravery 

Article content

A Haldimand paramedic has been honoured for bravery in the line of duty.

Paramedic Steve Laubach of Haldimand County Paramedic Services was one of 13 individuals to be presented recently with the Ontario Award for Paramedic Bravery.

The award recognizes paramedics that have performed acts of bravery and courage while in the line of duty.

“I truly appreciate my chief for nominating me. We all do honorable and brave things each and every day that we don’t get recognized for, but it’s not about the recognition, it’s the wonderful people that do what we do,” said Laubach.

“It takes all of us to make a community. We need everybody to do what they do to make a community work.”

Laubach was nominated for an incident in October 2019 where an unconscious patient was found next to a running lawnmower in a locked garage that was being filled with carbon monoxide. Paramedics broke through the garage door and transported the patient to hospital.