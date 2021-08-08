UPDATED: suspects sought after officer struck in Dunnville

A Haldimand County OPP officer suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday in a Dunnville parking lot.

Police say officers were trying to apprehend suspects that were driving a two-tone grey and beige 2007 Ford F-250 extended cab pickup truck, pulling a white, enclosed utility trailer that had been reported stolen. The truck has damage to the driver’s side window.

Fleeing the scene at about 6 p.m. the driver struck the officer and several other vehicles in a business parking lot before heading east on Broad Street East.

Police say the driver is described as a white male in his early twenties, about 5’9” with a slim build, dark hair with facial hear. The suspect was wearing a black ball cap with a white Puma logo, black t-shirt with white lettering and logo on the left breast area, black jeans and black Nike running shoes.

The passenger is described as a white female in her early twenties, 5’6” with a slim build, blonde hair tied back in a low bun. She was wearing a yellow t-shirt with a FILA logo, black athletic shorts with white trim, black shoes with red soles, and wore a black facemask with white lettering.

Anyone, including local business owners who may have surveillance video that may help identify the vehicle or suspects is urged to contact Haldimand County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be made online at www.helpsolvecrime.com or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.