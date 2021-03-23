Haldimand-Norfolk sees spike in COVID-19 cases
Outbreak declared at Anson Place
Article content
The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit on Tuesday was reporting 17 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
That more than doubles the seven reported cases on Monday and is the first time the area has seen double digit cases in several days.
Haldimand-Norfolk sees spike in COVID-19 cases Back to video
There are now 60 active cases of the virus in the communities, up from 49 on Monday.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,559 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the area with 1,455 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 39 deaths in Haldimand and Norfolk from the virus and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
A new outbreak was declared on Sunday at Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville. Last year 27 residents died from COVID-19 at the facility. No details were available as to how many people tested positive and whether it was staff or residents.
Provincial government guidelines require outbreaks to be declared whenever there is a single positive case involving a resident or staff member at a retirement or long-term care home.
Advertisement
Article content
Late Tuesday afternoon, the health unit also reported an outbreak at P & S vanBerlo Ltd and Berlo’s Best Sweet Potatoes in Simcoe. A representative of the farm said the outbreak was declared on March 12 and the workers have since tested negative.
As far as area vaccinations are concerned, 15,832 doses have been administered in Haldimand-Norfolk with 1,619 of those completed. The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
Those aged 75 and older with family doctors in the county are currently being contacted for vaccine appointments. Those aged 75 and older who don’t have a family doctor can call the vaccine line at 519-427-5903 or email vaccine@hnhss.ca to book an appointment.
Those aged 70 to 74 can now add their names to a wait-list for potential end-of-the-day appointments due to cancellations and no-shows.
No new cases have been reported at the Grand Erie District School Board or Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board this week.
A positive case was removed on Monday from St. Joseph’s School in Simcoe as a false positive after the school community was informed of a positive case on March 15.
After St. Michael’s School in Dunnville shifted to online learning due to six reported cases earlier this month, the school was scheduled to re-open on Tuesday.
Public Health Ontario reported on Tuesday 1,546 new cases of COVID-19 in the province.
With nine more deaths attributed to the virus, the total number of deaths in Ontario from COVID is now 7,253.
A total of 1,603,699 doses of the vaccine have been administered as of Tuesday with 301,043 Ontarians fully vaccinated.