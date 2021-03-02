Article content

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Although the two new cases were added, the number of active cases in the area remains at 31. There have now been 1,430 positive cases in the area with 1,356 of those resolved.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Haldimand-Norfolk reports two new COVID-19 cases Back to video

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 39 deaths and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

There are still two ongoing outbreaks at retirement and long-term care homes in Haldimand and Norfolk.

An outbreak was declared at Grandview Lodge Long-Term Care in Dunnville, where one staff member tested positive on Feb. 18. Another outbreak was declared on Feb. 24 when a staff member tested positive at Cedar Crossing Retirement Home in Simcoe.

Provincial government guidelines require outbreaks to be declared whenever there is a single positive case involving a resident or staff member at a retirement or long-term care home.