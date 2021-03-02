Haldimand-Norfolk reports two new COVID-19 cases
Article content
The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Although the two new cases were added, the number of active cases in the area remains at 31. There have now been 1,430 positive cases in the area with 1,356 of those resolved.
Haldimand-Norfolk reports two new COVID-19 cases Back to video
Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 39 deaths and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
There are still two ongoing outbreaks at retirement and long-term care homes in Haldimand and Norfolk.
An outbreak was declared at Grandview Lodge Long-Term Care in Dunnville, where one staff member tested positive on Feb. 18. Another outbreak was declared on Feb. 24 when a staff member tested positive at Cedar Crossing Retirement Home in Simcoe.
Provincial government guidelines require outbreaks to be declared whenever there is a single positive case involving a resident or staff member at a retirement or long-term care home.
Advertisement
Article content
In terms of local schools, cases were reported on Sunday at Simcoe Composite School and at Waterford District High School on Monday.
As far as area vaccinations are concerned, 5,699 doses have been administered with 1,573 complete vaccinations. The health unit notes that date on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
Public Health Ontario reported 966 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 11 deaths attributed to the virus. It is the first time in a week that daily cases have dropped below 1,000.
There have been 302,805 confirmed cases since the pandemic began and 285,262 recoveries. In Ontario, 6,997 people have died from the virus.