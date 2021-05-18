Haldimand-Norfolk reports three new COVID-19 cases
Article content
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Haldimand and Norfolk counties took another big drop on Tuesday.
Following the eight cases that were announced on Monday by the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit, there were just three cases confirmed Tuesday over the past 24 hours.
Haldimand-Norfolk reports three new COVID-19 cases Back to video
Aside from the lower new case count, active cases also dropped as there are now 130 compared to 135 on Monday.
Since the pandemic began last March, 2,556 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 2,380 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 41 deaths in the communities from the virus and there have been five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
As for vaccinations, 897 doses were administered on Monday bringing the total number of doses administered to 48,999. A total of 5,174 people have completed their vaccination series.
The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
Advertisement
Article content
The Ontario government announced that starting on Tuesday, all adults in Ontario will be eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites.
Bookings opened at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and anyone turning 18 or older this year is eligible. The province has said that it will open eligibility to those aged 12 to 18 for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on May 31.
Visit www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine or local public health systems for more information.
The HNHU has started to schedule appointments for people to receive their second dose of vaccine beginning with those who received their first dose prior to April 20. Appointments, which will begin May 24, will be based on the date the first dose was administered. All appointments are being handled by the health unit.
The HNHU is transitioning to the provincial vaccine appointment booking (VAB) tool. Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine for all appointments from May 19 onward.
The HNHU vaccine hotline is receiving up to 1,000 calls a day. Staff are responding as quickly as possible. Callers are asked to leave one message and wait for a reply before calling back.
Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties.
On Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported 1,616 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. It is the first time there has been less than 2,000 new cases in the province since there were 1,571 on March 24.
There were 17 deaths reported from Monday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 8,506.
As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 1,484 people receiving care in Ontario with 746 of those people in intensive care units. Of the patients in ICU, 559 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.
The province administered 109,032 doses of the vaccine on Monday. There are now 7,286,177 people vaccinated and 442,102 who are fully vaccinated.