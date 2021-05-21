





Article content For the third day in a row, the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit on Friday reported a death from COVID-19. The most recent death is a resident living in the community. No other details were released. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Haldimand-Norfolk reports third COVID-19 death this week Back to video On Thursday, a farm worker living in a residence located on a farm in Haldimand-Norfolk was reported to have died from the virus. And, on Wednesday, a person who was hospitalized died of COVID-19. There have now been 44 COVID-related deaths in Haldimand-Norfolk since the pandemic began. There also were five people who tested positive for the virus but died from complications attributed to other illnesses. The health unit on Friday reported five new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. So far this week, there have been 32 new COVID-19 cases, for a daily average of eight. That puts Haldimand-Norfolk well behind last week’s count, which resulted in 98 cases or 14 per day. There were 94 active cases reported on Friday, a substantial decrease from 126 on Thursday.

Article content Since the pandemic began last March, 2,585 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 2,442 of those resulting in recovered cases. As for vaccinations, the health unit website reported that 50,633 doses of the vaccine had been administered as of Friday, the same number as Thursday. Of those receiving the vaccine, 5,239 people have completed their series. The health unit noted that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours. The Ontario government announced this week that all adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Also on Friday, the province announced that those who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine between March 10 and 19 will be able to book their second doses the week of May 24, with informed consent. Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said on Friday that those who are eligible should contact the provider who administered their first dose to book their appointment. For those who received their first dose after March 19, they should be able to get their second shot within the recommended interval of 12 weeks. Nearly one million people in Ontario got their first AstraZeneca shot between March 10 and May 11 when the administration of the vaccine was stopped because of concern over rare, fatal blood clots. Williams said the health risks posed by the vaccine are low and new data indicated that the benefits far outweigh the risk with second doses.

Article content The province has said that it will open eligibility to those aged 12 to 18 for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on May 31. Visit www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine or local public health systems for more information. Eleven local pharmacies are expected to receive vaccine shipments by the end of this week or early next week. Once those pharmacies have received their shipments, appointments can be book directly through the pharmacies by visiting https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations and searching by postal code or town. The health unit has started to schedule appointments for people to receive their second dose of vaccine. Appointments, which will begin May 24, will be based on the date the first dose was administered. All appointments are being handled by the health unit. The health unit is transitioning to the provincial vaccine appointment booking (VAB) tool. Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine for all appointments from May 19 onward. The health unit vaccine hotline is receiving up to 1,000 calls a day. Staff are responding as quickly as possible. Callers are asked to leave one message and wait for a reply before calling back. Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties. On Friday, Public Health Ontario reported less than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third day out of the past four. After there were 2,400 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, there were 1,890 reported on Friday in the past 24 hours. There were 27 deaths reported from Thursday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 8,579. As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 1,265 receiving care Friday. Of those people, 715 are in intensive care units and 510 of those people were breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. The province administered 158,524 doses of the vaccine on Thursday, setting a new daily record in Ontario. There are now 7,576,624 people vaccinated and 495,757 who are fully vaccinated.

