





Share this Story: Haldimand-Norfolk reports single new case of COVID-19

Haldimand-Norfolk reports single new case of COVID-19

Article content The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Tuesday one new case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. There are now 34 active cases, up one from Monday’s count. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Haldimand-Norfolk reports single new case of COVID-19 Back to video The area’s seven-day rolling average dropped again, from 2.14 on Monday to 2.00 on Tuesday. That number peaked at 27.43 on April 20. Since the pandemic began last March, 2,667 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 2,580 of those resulting in recovered cases. There have been 47 deaths in the communities as well as six people who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses. As for vaccinations, the HNHU administered 1,457 doses of the vaccine on Monday and there have now been 65,293 doses administered. A total of 9,491 people have completed their series. The total number of people in Haldimand-Norfolk who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 74,122. Some people have received the vaccine outside of the HNHU area.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content A little more than 57 per cent of people in the area have received at least one dose of the vaccine while a just over 10 per cent have completed their vaccine series. A little more than 32 per cent of people have not received a dose of the vaccine yet. The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours. All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The province recently announced individuals aged 70 and older in 2021, as well as individuals who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before April 18, 2021, will be eligible to schedule an appointment to receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass immunization clinic through the province’s booking system at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ as of Monday at 8 a.m. Second doses for AstraZeneca will proceed on a 12-week interval based on the ‘first-in and first-out’ method. Moving up second doses is optional and people will keep their original second-dose appointments if they don’t move up their second shot. Dedicated clinics for youths aged 12 to 17 and their households are scheduled to begin the week of June 14. At the time of first dose booking, a second dose appointment will be generated for youth (during the month of August), with the aim of having all students fully vaccinated by the time they return to school.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties and https://covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario. On Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported 469 new cases in the past 24 hours. It is the lowest daily case count since 435 COVID-19 cases were reported on Sept. 26. There were 18 deaths reported from Sunday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 8,887. As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 621 people receiving care Tuesday. Of those people, 481 are in intensive care units and 305 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. There have now been 10,267,613 doses of the vaccine administered and 1,174,330 people are fully vaccinated after the province administered 158,209 doses on Monday.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Simcoe