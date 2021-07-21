The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit was reporting Wednesday one new COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours.

It was the second straight day that there was one case reported.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports one new COVID-19 case

Active cases remain the same as the previous day, with nine.

Since the pandemic started in March of last year, there have been 2,724 positive results, including two from Monday. A total of 2,660 cases have been resolved.

There have been 48 deaths in the communities as well as six people who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

The HNHU has administered 118,306 doses of the vaccine, an increase of 2,202 doses from Tuesday. There are now 47,515 people who have completed their vaccine series.

The total number of people in Haldimand-Norfolk who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 131,756, which translates to 74.7 per cent of the population. Some people have received the vaccine outside of the HNHU area.

The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated now sits at 62. The percentage of the population that has received one dose is at 12.7 while the percentage of people who have yet to receive a dose is 25.3.

The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.

All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Vaccine appointments can be booked through the province’s booking system at covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or by calling 1-833-943-3900.