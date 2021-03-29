Haldimand-Norfolk reports nine new COVID-19 cases
83 cases reported in one-week period
The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported on Monday nine new positive COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.
For the week ending March 28 there were a total of 83 cases in the two communities. There are currently 85 active cases between Haldimand and Norfolk.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,625 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the area with 1,496 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 39 deaths in Haldimand and Norfolk from the virus and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
As far as area vaccinations are concerned, 18,371 doses have been administered in Haldimand-Norfolk with 1,622 of those completed. The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
Those aged 70 to 74 with family doctors in the county are currently being contacted for vaccine appointments. Those aged 70 to 74 who don’t have a family doctor can call the vaccine line at 519-427-5903 or email vaccine@hnhss.ca to book an appointment.
Those aged 65 to 69 (born from 1952-56) can now add their names to a wait-list for potential end-of-the-day appointments due to cancellations and no-shows. Eligible individuals will only be contacted if there are available doses at end of the day at the various clinic locations.
Visit hnhu.org/vaccinewaitlist for the waitlist signup form.
Individuals with highest-risk health conditions should expect to be contacted by their family physician or the health unit in the coming week. If an individual with a highest-risk health condition does not have a local doctor, they may call or email the vaccine line (vaccines@hnhss.ca or 519-427-5903) to identify themselves.
Highest-risk health conditions were identified by the province’s Ministry of Health and include: organ transplant recipients, stem cell transplant recipients, patients with neurological diseases that impact respiratory function, patients with hematological malignancies diagnosed in the last year, or individuals with kidney diseases and an eGFR reading of <30.
Full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties is available on the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit website.
An outbreak declared on March 21 remains ongoing at Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville, along with one at Beacon Home in Dunnville that was declared on Saturday.
No statistics are available to indicate the number of staff or residents infected at either facility.
Provincial government guidelines require outbreaks to be declared whenever there is a single positive case involving a resident or staff member at a retirement or long-term care home.
There were no new cases reported over the weekend at the Grand Erie District School Board or Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board.
St. Patrick’s School in Caledonia is currently closed until Wednesday.
Public Health Ontario reported on Monday 2,094 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, the fifth straight day more than 2,000 new cases were reported.
Of concern, the positivity rate is 6.1 per cent, the highest it has been since January 19.
There were 10 more deaths attributed to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in Ontario from COVID to 7,337
The province passed the two-million mark in vaccine doses administered with 2,031,735 people vaccinated as of Monday with 311,248 fully vaccinated.