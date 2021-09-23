Haldimand-Norfolk reports five new COVID-19 cases

For the second straight day, the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Thursday five new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

With the 10 cases over the past two days, there are now 32 active cases, a decrease from 35 on Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020 there have been 2,902 positive results in Haldimand-Norfolk with 2,816 of the cases resolved.

The two communities have recorded 48 deaths since the start the pandemic and there were six others who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

The HNHU has administered 137,448 doses of the vaccine and there are now 61,939 people who have completed their vaccine series.

The total number of doses administered in Haldimand-Norfolk is 159,693. Some residents of the area have received a dose outside of the HNHU.

In a recent release, the HNHU reported that 91.7 per cent of COVID-19 cases over the past three months have occurred among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated residents.

In total, 82.6 per cent of the population aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated sits at 76.7. The percentage of the population that has received one dose is at 5.9 while the percentage of people who have yet to receive a dose is 17.4.

The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.

A vaccine clinic will operate at the Norfolk General Hospital on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As well, clinics at area high schools will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (Simcoe Composite), Friday (McKinnon Park), Monday (Waterford) and Tuesday (Dunnville).