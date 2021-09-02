There were five new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in the past 24 hours by the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

For the first three days of the week there have been eight cases. Active cases have increased from 23 on Wednesday to 26 on Thursday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Haldimand-Norfolk reports five new COVID-19 cases Back to video

Since the pandemic started in March of last year, there have been 2,826 positive results in Haldimand-Norfolk. A total of 2,746 cases have been resolved.

There have been 48 deaths in the communities as well as six people who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

The HNHU has administered 131,356 doses of the vaccine and there are now 58,775 people who have completed their vaccine series.

The total number of people in Haldimand-Norfolk who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 146,998, which translates to 78.1 per cent of the population aged 18 and older. Some people have received the vaccine outside of the HNHU area.

The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated sits at 72.4. The percentage of the population that has received one dose is at 5.7 while the percentage of people who have yet to receive a dose is 21.9.

The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.

Vaccine clinics will operate from 4 to 8 p.m. at fire halls in Teeterville (Thursday), Hagersville (Wednesday) and the Caledonia fairgrounds (Sept. 9).

Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.