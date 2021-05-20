Another person dies of COVID-19 in H-N

Article content

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Thursday that a migrant farm worker was one of two people to die in the past 48 hours due to COVID-19.

The farm worker was residing at a residence located on a farm and was hospitalized prior to passing. The person’s death was the area’s 43rd due to the virus.

This was the second death reported this week. The health unit announced the area’s 42nd COVID-19 death. The individual was living in the community and was hospitalized prior to their death.

No other details from the deaths were announced.

The HNHU reported Thursday 12 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the second straight day of 12 new cases. However, unlike the previous day, the number of active cases has increased.

On Thursday it was announced there were 126 active cases compared to 114 on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began last March, 2,580 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 2,406 of those resulting in recovered cases.