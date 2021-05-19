Haldimand-Norfolk reports 42nd COVID-19 death

Along with the 42 deaths in the communities from the virus, there have been five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

Since the pandemic began last March, 2,568 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 2,407 of those resulting in recovered cases.

After there were 130 active cases on record Tuesday, that number stood at 114 on Wednesday.

Although the HNHU was reporting Wednesday 12 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, the number of active cases took another large drop.

The tragic news comes as the area’s COVID-19 numbers remain positive.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

The individual was living within the community prior to hospitalization, according to the HNHU. No other details regarding the death were released.

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Wednesday a COVID-19 related death, the area’s 42nd since the pandemic began.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

As for vaccinations, 862 doses were administered on Tuesday bringing the total number of doses administered to 49,8619. A total of 5,194 people have completed their vaccination series.

The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.

The Ontario government has announced that all adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites.

The province has said that it will open eligibility to those aged 12 to 18 for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on May 31.

Visit www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine or local public health systems for more information.

The HNHU has started to schedule appointments for people to receive their second dose of vaccine. Appointments, which will begin May 24, will be based on the date the first dose was administered. All appointments are being handled by the health unit.

The HNHU is transitioning to the provincial vaccine appointment booking (VAB) tool. Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine for all appointments from May 19 onward.

The HNHU vaccine hotline is receiving up to 1,000 calls a day. Staff are responding as quickly as possible. Callers are asked to leave one message and wait for a reply before calling back.

Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties.

On Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported 1,588 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. It was the second straight day of less than 2,000 new cases and the lowest number of new cases reported since there were 1,571 on March 24

There were 19 deaths reported from Tuesday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 8,525.

As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 1,401 people receiving care in Ontario with 735 of those people in intensive care units. Of the patients in ICU, 539 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The province administered 145,461 doses of the vaccine on Tuesday. There are now 7,431,638 people vaccinated and 456,784 who are fully vaccinated.