Haldimand-Norfolk reports 41st COVID-19 death
The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported its 41st COVID-19 related death on Thursday.
The only information provided by the health unit was that the resident had been living in the community prior to their passing.
The death comes on the same day the HNHU reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, a decrease from the 31 reported on Wednesday.
Despite the lower number of new cases, active cases increased from 288 on Wednesday to 291 on Thursday.
Since the pandemic began last March, 2,090 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 1,753 of those resulting in recovered cases.
Along with the 41 deaths in the communities from the virus, there have been five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
As far as area vaccinations are concerned, 969 doses of the vaccine were given on Wednesday bringing the total number of doses administered to 32,959. Approximately 25 per cent of adults in Haldimand and Norfolk have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
There are 2,346 people who have completed their vaccine series.
The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout has started. It includes those aged 60 and older. Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties.
The HNHU vaccine hotline is receiving up to 1,000 calls a day. Staff are responding as quickly as possible. Callers are asked to leave one message and wait for a reply before calling back.
The province is also offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in pharmacies and primary care settings to those aged 40 and older. Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/ontarios-covid-19-vaccination-plan for more information.
The following is a list of childcare centres; long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings; workplaces; and schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards with outbreaks.
* McKinnon Park Secondary School (Caledonia), April 6
* Lakewood (Port Dover), April 14
* Parkview Meadows (Townsend), April 1, two staff
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
On Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported 3,682 new COVID-19 cases. It was the second time this week that the number of new cases has been below 4,000.
However, the number of deaths in the province continues to climb with 40 new deaths reported. That is up from the 32 reported on Wednesday and it brings the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 7,829.
The number of patients receiving treatment in hospital intensive care units also continues to climb, with 806 patients now receiving care. It is the first time since the pandemic began that more than 800 people were being treated in ICUs.
There are also 588 people who are breathing on a ventilator, up from 566 on Wednesday.
The province administered 134,920 doses of the vaccine on Wednesday and there are now 4,266,802 people vaccinated and 351,354 fully vaccinated.