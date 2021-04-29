Haldimand-Norfolk reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit was reporting on Thursday 25 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
That represents a slight uptick from the 19 confirmed on Wednesday. There were 20 cases reported each day on Monday and Tuesday.
Back to video
On a positive note, there are now 265 active cases in the communities, a decrease from the 286 reported on Wednesday.
Since the pandemic began last March, 2,256 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 1,945 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 41 deaths in the communities from the virus and there have been five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
After a slow start to the vaccination process this week, 727 doses were administered on Wednesday. That’s somewhat in line with the 878 administered on Tuesday and more than double the 306 doses administered on Monday.
So far 37,997 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Haldimand and Norfolk with 3,938 people having completed their vaccine series.
The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout is underway. It includes those aged 60 and older.
The health unit has started to schedule appointments for people to receive their second dose of vaccine. Appointments, which will begin May 24, will be based on the date the first dose was administered. All appointments are being handled by the health unit.
Also, child-care workers in licensed settings are eligible to receive the vaccine as of Thursday. A letter from an employer or proof of employment must be presented at the appointment. Bookings can be done through the HNHU’s online tool.
Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties.
The HNHU vaccine hotline is receiving up to 1,000 calls a day. Staff are responding as quickly as possible. Callers are asked to leave one message and wait for a reply before calling back.
The province is also offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in pharmacies and primary care settings to those aged 40 and older. Visit https://bit.ly/3u37THE for more information.
Late Wednesday afternoon, outbreaks were declared at V&M Szucsko Farms Limited in Langton and at Maple Greenhouses Ltd. in Lowbanks. Public health management plans have been implemented. No other details were released.
An outbreak was declared this week at Toyotetsu Canada auto parts plant in Simcoe, prompting the company to voluntarily shut down operations at the site.
The following is a list of reported long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings; as well as schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards with outbreaks.
* McKinnon Park Secondary School (Caledonia), April 6
* Grand Erie Education Centre (Brantford) – Main Building, April 22
* Grand Erie Education Centre (Brantford) – Facility Services, April 20
* Parkview Meadows (Townsend), April 1, three staff
* Grandview Lodge (Cayuga), April 18, two staff.
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
On Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported 3,871 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. It was the fifth straight day of less than 4,000 new cases but positive results have been creeping back towards that benchmark throughout the week.
Ontario’s seven-day rolling average now sits at 3,810, down from 4,176 one week ago.
There were also 41 deaths reported on Thursday, a substantial increase from the 24 reported on Wednesday. The total number of people who have died since the pandemic began is now 8,029.
As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 2,248 people receiving care with 884 of those people in intensive care units and 620 people breathing on a ventilator.
The province administered 120,567 doses of the vaccine on Wednesday. There are now 5,027,770 people vaccinated and 368,403 who are fully vaccinated.