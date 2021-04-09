Haldimand-Norfolk reports 20-plus new COVID-19 cases for third straight day
Article content
The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported on Friday more than 20 new COVID-19 cases for the third straight day.
Following 22 positive results on Wednesday and 23 on Thursday, the HNHU was reporting on Friday 25 new cases in the past 24 hours.
Haldimand-Norfolk reports 20-plus new COVID-19 cases for third straight day Back to video
Active cases in the area also continue to climb. There are now 138 active cases in the two communities, up from 118 on Wednesday and 129 on Thursday.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,772 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 1,590 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 39 deaths in the communities from the virus and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
As far as area vaccinations are concerned, 24,012 doses have been administered in Haldimand-Norfolk with 1,787 of those completed. There were 1,215 doses administered on Thursday.
The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours. 1,215
Advertisement
Article content
Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout has started.
Currently the HNHU is vaccinating those aged 65 and older as well as individuals with the highest-risk conditions defined by the Ministry of Health.
Those aged 60 to 64 can now add their names to a wait-list for potential end-of-the-day appointments due to cancellations and no-shows. Eligible individuals will only be contacted if there are available doses at end of the day at the various clinic locations.
Visit www.hnhu.org/vaccinewaitlist and use the signup form to put your name on the list.
Residents aged 55 and older are eligible to register for the AstraZeneca vaccine at local pharmacies. Visit www.covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations for more information.
Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties.
The Grand Erie District School Board has reported numerous cases this week.
Elementary schools reporting new cases include Brantford’s Agnes Hodge, Branlyn, Cedarland, Mt. Pleasant, Russell Reid, Ecole Confederation, Walter Gretzky and Lakewood in Port Dover and Thompson Creek in Dunnville.
An outbreak was declared at Cedarland on Wednesday and Russell Reid on Tuesday.
Cedarland, Mt. Pleasant and Lakewood have gone to virtual learning. The other schools remain open.
Secondary schools reporting new cases include Brantford Collegiate Institute, Hagersville Secondary School, Brantford’s Pauline Johnson Collegiate and Caledonia’s McKinnon Park Secondary School.
Advertisement
Article content
An outbreak was declared at McKinnon Park on Tuesday.
All secondary schools remain open.
The Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board has reported new cases this week at Brantford’s Assumption College and St. John’s College, Simcoe’s St. Joseph’s School, Brantford’s Madonna Della Libera Catholic Elementary School and St. Leo School.
All schools remain open.
The following are reported Haldimand-Norfolk outbreaks at schools, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, congregate setting and workplaces; the date the outbreak was declared; and the number of people involved.
* Anson Place (Hagersville), April 2, one staff member
* Parkview Meadows (Townsend), April 1, one staff member
* McKinnon Park Secondary School (Caledonia), April 6
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
On Friday, Public Health Ontario reported 4,227 new cases of COVID-19 in the province in the past 24 hours. That is the second-highest daily case count since the pandemic started more than a year ago.
The province also announced 18 more deaths from the virus bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 7,512.
The province administered 105,382 doses of the vaccine on Thursday. There are now 2,940,166 people vaccinated with 328,598 fully vaccinated.