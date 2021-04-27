Haldimand-Norfolk reports 20 new COVID-19 cases
Article content
The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit was reporting on Tuesday 20 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
It was the second straight day that there were 20 new positive test results.
Haldimand-Norfolk reports 20 new COVID-19 cases Back to video
Although the new case count remained consistent, the total number of active cases has increased from 271 on Monday to 291 on Tuesday.
Since the pandemic began last March, 2,212 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 1,875 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 41 deaths in the communities from the virus, including one earlier this week, and there have been five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
Just 306 doses of the vaccine were administered on Monday. That brings the total number of doses administered to 36,372, with 3,921people having completed their vaccine series.
The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
Advertisement
Article content
Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout is underway. It includes those aged 60 and older.
Also, child care workers in licensed settings are eligible to receive the vaccine as of Thursday. A letter from an employer or proof of employment must be presented at the appointment. Bookings can be done through the HNHU’s online tool.
Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties.
The HNHU vaccine hotline is receiving up to 1,000 calls a day. Staff are responding as quickly as possible. Callers are asked to leave one message and wait for a reply before calling back.
The province is also offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in pharmacies and primary care settings to those aged 40 and older. Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/ontarios-covid-19-vaccination-plan for more information.
A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at CGC Inc. in Hagersville on Tuesday. A public health management plan has been implemented at the site. No further details were released.
The following is a list of reported long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings; as well as schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards with outbreaks.
* McKinnon Park Secondary School (Caledonia), April 6
* Grand Erie Education Centre (Brantford) – Main Building, April 22
* Grand Erie Education Centre (Brantford) – Facility Services, April 20
Advertisement
Article content
* Parkview Meadows (Townsend), April 1, three staff
* Grandview Lodge (Cayuga), April 18, two staff
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
On Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported 3,265 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a decrease from the 3,510 positive results from Monday. It was the third straight day of less than 4,000 new cases.
There were also 29 deaths reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 7,964.
As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 2,336 people receiving care with 875 of those people in intensive care units and 589 people breathing on a ventilator.
The province administered 94,819 doses of the vaccine on Monday. There are now 4,791,030 people vaccinated and 362,563 who are fully vaccinated.