Haldimand-Norfolk reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit was reporting on Tuesday 20 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

It was the second straight day that there were 20 new positive test results.

Although the new case count remained consistent, the total number of active cases has increased from 271 on Monday to 291 on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began last March, 2,212 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 1,875 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 41 deaths in the communities from the virus, including one earlier this week, and there have been five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

Just 306 doses of the vaccine were administered on Monday. That brings the total number of doses administered to 36,372, with 3,921people having completed their vaccine series.

The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.