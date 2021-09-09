Haldimand-Norfolk records five new COVID-19 cases
The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Thursday morning five new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
Active cases increased slightly from 19 on Wednesday to 22 on Thursday.
Haldimand-Norfolk records five new COVID-19 cases Back to video
The two communities have recorded 48 deaths since the start the pandemic and there were six others who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
In total, there have been 2,847 positive results in Haldimand-Norfolk since the pandemic started last March and of those, 2,771 have been resolved.
The HNHU has administered 133,270 doses of the vaccine and there are now 60,202 people who have completed their vaccine series.
The total number of doses administered in Haldimand-Norfolk is 154,142, a large increase of 2,478 from Wednesday. Some residents of the area have received a dose outside of the HNHU.
In total, 81.8 per cent of the population aged 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated sits at 75.9. The percentage of the population that has received one dose is at 5.9 while the percentage of people who have yet to receive a dose is 18.2.
The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
Vaccine clinics will operate Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Caledonia fairgrounds and Jarvis (2985 Highway 6) and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday at Vittoria Community Centre.
Norfolk General Hospital is also administering the vaccine Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those who can’t get to a vaccine clinic can call 519-427-5903 to request free transportation.
There is also a homebound service for individuals who have difficulty leaving their homes. That program involves two healthcare professionals visiting homes and administering first and second doses in Haldimand and Norfolk.
Visit www.hnhu.org/homeboundvax or call 519-427-5903 for more information on the program.
Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
On Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported 798 new cases over the past 24 hours. Of those, 563 were attributed to people who were not fully vaccinated or whose status was unknown.
There were 10 deaths reported over the past 24 hours. The Ministry of Health said seven of the deaths were from more than a month ago.
The number of confirmed deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic stands at 9,579.
There are 185 people in Ontario ICU’s and of those, 174 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown status.
In Ontario, a total of 21,062,281 doses of the vaccine has been administered with 10,109,582 people completing their vaccine series.
Of those aged 12 and older in the province, 84 per cent have received one dose of the vaccine and 77.5 per cent have received two doses and are fully vaccinated.