Haldimand-Norfolk records 28 COVID-19 cases from last week

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Monday 28 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending Sept. 19.

With reporting of new cases not taking place on the weekend, it was reported Monday that there were nine new cases since the last numbers were released on Friday.

The area has seen a slight increase in active cases over the past seven days, moving from 23 the week prior to 33 on Monday.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 there have been 2,890 positive results in Haldimand-Norfolk with 2,803 of the cases resolved.

The two communities have recorded 48 deaths since the start the pandemic and there were six others who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

The HNHU has administered 136,711 doses of the vaccine and there are now 61,454 people who have completed their vaccine series. Since Sept. 13, 1,024 people completed their vaccine series.

The total number of doses administered in Haldimand-Norfolk is 158,247, an increase of 3,100 since last week. Some residents of the area have received a dose outside of the HNHU.

In total, 82 per cent of the population aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated sits at 75.8. The percentage of the population that has received one dose is at 6.2 while the percentage of people who have yet to receive a dose is 18.

The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.

A vaccine clinic will operate at the Norfolk General Hospital on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at Vittoria Community Centre from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.