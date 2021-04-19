Haldimand-Norfolk records 22 COVID-19 cases
Article content
Haldimand-Norfolk saw its record-setting COVID-19 week come to an end Monday with 22 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.
For the week ending Sunday, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported 178 positive results.
Haldimand-Norfolk records 22 COVID-19 cases Back to video
The area also saw the number of active cases increase from 280 on Sunday to 291 on Monday.
Since the pandemic began last March, 2,026 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 1,690 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 40 deaths in the communities from the virus and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
As far as area vaccinations are concerned, 30,848 doses have been administered in Haldimand-Norfolk with 2,346 of those completed. The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout has started. Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties.
The province has announced that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be offered to those aged 40 and older in pharmacies and primary care settings beginning Tuesday.
Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/ontarios-covid-19-vaccination-plan for more information.
Advertisement
Article content
Four new cases were confirmed at Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Simcoe over the weekend.
The following is a list of childcare centres; long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings; and schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards with outbreaks.
* McKinnon Park Secondary School (Caledonia), April 6
* North Park Collegiate (Brantford), April 9, three students
* Agnes Hodge (Brantford), April 11, three students
* Cedarland (Brantford), April 9, two students and five staff/providers
* Lakewood (Port Dover), April 14
* Lansdown-Costain (Brantford), April 15, two students
* Russell Reid (Brantford), April 6, five students and two staff/providers
* Sacred Heart (Paris), April 13, two students and one staff/provider
* Madonna Della Libera (Brantford), April 11, one student and one staff/provider
* Assumption College (Brantford), April 6, three students
* St. John’s College (Brantford), March 29, three students
* Creative Minds Children Services (Brantford), April 15, one staff/provider
* Just 4 Moms and Kids (Brantford), April 13, one child and one staff/provider
* Sensity (Paris), April 12, one staff
* Community Living Brant (Brantford), April 8, one staff
* Parkview Meadows (Townsend), April 1, two staff
* St. Joseph’s Lifecare (Brantford), March 27, five staff
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
Advertisement
Article content
On Monday, Public Health Ontario reported 4,447 new cases of COVID-19 in the province in the past 24 hours. With 42,873 tests performed in the province, the positivity rate is at 10.5 per cent.
There are also 2,202 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, an all-time high. Of those, 755 are being treated in intensive care and 516 are breathing on a ventilator.
The province also announced 19 more deaths from the virus bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 7,735.
The province administered 66,897 doses of the vaccine on Sunday. There are now 3,904,778 people vaccinated with 346,005 fully vaccinated.