Haldimand-Norfolk opens up vaccines to those aged 55 and older

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported on Friday 29 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

It is the highest number of new cases so far this week and puts the weekly case count on par with last week.

For the week ended April 25, there were 166 positive results. So far, for the first four reporting days this week, there have been 93 cases.

Both numbers average out to 23 cases a day.

The seven-day record was 178 positive results for the week ended April 18 when there were about 25 cases per day.

Total active cases dipped slightly on Friday to 262, compared to 265 on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began last March, 2,285 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 1,977 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 41 deaths in the communities from the virus and five people, who had tested positive, died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

There were 826 doses of the vaccine administered on Thursday, which brings the total number of vaccine doses administered to 38,823. There are 3,954 people who have completed their vaccine series.