Haldimand-Norfolk logs 39 COVID-19 cases over past week
The Haldimand Norfolk Heath Unit recorded 39 COVID-19 cases last week.
Data released Tuesday – the health unit does not report on weekends – indicated that there were 15 new cases over the three-day long weekend.
The 39 cases from last week include one extra day – Labour Day – since numbers are not released on weekends or statutory holidays.
For the week ending Aug. 30, there were 23 cases.
Currently there are 30 active cases in the communities, where there have been 48 deaths and six others who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
Since the pandemic started in March of last year, there have been 2,841 positive results in Haldimand-Norfolk. A total of 2,757 cases have been resolved.
The HNHU has administered 132,738 doses of the vaccine and there are now 59,866 people who have completed their vaccine series. The HNHU had administered 131,356 doses when last reported on Friday.
Interestingly, and possibly because of the Ontario government’s upcoming implementation of vaccine passports, the total number of doses administered to those in Haldimand-Norfolk increased substantially from Friday.
On Friday, that number stood at 146,998. The health unit reported on Tuesday that a total of 151,188 doses of the vaccine had been administered to residents of Haldimand-Norfolk, for an increase of 4,190 in doses in three days.
Some people have received the vaccine outside of the area.
Of residents aged 18 and older, 80.3 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 74.4 per cent are fully vaccinated, 5.9 are partially vaccinated and 19.7 have yet to receive a dose.
On Friday, 78.1 per cent of the population that was at least partially vaccinated.
The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
Vaccine clinics will operate from 4 to 8 p.m. at fire halls in Hagersville on Wednesday and the Caledonia fairgrounds on Thursday.
Those who can’t get to a vaccine clinic can call 519-427-5903 to request free transportation.
Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
On Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported 1,145 new cases over the past 48 hours. Approximately 78 per cent of the new cases were from people who weren’t vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.
There were five deaths reported over the past 48 hours.
In Ontario, a total of 20,985,716 doses of the vaccine has been administered with 10,068,507 completing their vaccine series.
Of those aged 12 and older in the province, 84 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose while 77 per cent have received two doses.