Article content

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit hit a milestone on Thursday as it administered its 20,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 21,092 vaccinations have been administered as of Friday with 1,741 people completing their vaccinations.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Haldimand-Norfolk hits vaccination milestone Back to video

As of Friday, approximately 21.2 per cent of adults in Haldimand and Norfolk counties have been given at least one dose. of the vaccine.

“We’ve made great strides so far, and we’ll continue working hard with our team and partners until all residents – once they are eligible – have the opportunity to receive the vaccine,” said Sarah Page, Norfolk County Paramedic Chief and COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force Lead, said in a media release.

Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout began on Thursday.

Currently the HNHU is vaccinating those aged 70 and older as well as individuals with the highest-risk conditions defined by the Ministry of Health.

Those aged 65 to 69 (born from 1952-56) can now add their names to a wait-list for potential end-of-the-day appointments due to cancellations and no-shows. Eligible individuals will only be contacted if there are available doses at end of the day at the various clinic locations.