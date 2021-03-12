Haldimand-Norfolk active COVID-19 cases unchanged

Dunnville’s St. Michael’s School is closed temporarily after five cases were confirmed on the weekend. The school, part of the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board, remains closed until March 22.

The Grand Erie District School Board’s website indicated that Dunnville Secondary School and Caledonia Centennial Public School each had positive cases confirmed on Thursday. There were also positive cases this week at Caledonia’s River Heights School and Dunnville’s Thompson Creek Elementary School.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 39 deaths and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

Remaining unchanged from Thursday, there are currently 41 active cases in the community. Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,484 cases with 1,399 of those resolved.

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported on Friday five new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours.

There have been three COVID-19 outbreaks at area farms over the past several days with cases at Strawberry Tyme Farms near Simcoe, EZ Grow Farms in Frogmore and Ryder Farms Inc. in Delhi.

There are no ongoing outbreaks at retirement or long-term care homes.

As far as area vaccinations are concerned, 11,013 doses have been administered in Haldimand-Norfolk with 1,581 completed vaccinations. The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.

In a release sent out earlier in the week, the HNHU is asking anyone aged 80 or older and any high-risk health care workers who do not have a family physician in Haldimand or Norfolk or do not have a family physician at all, to call or email the vaccination team to make an appointment for a vaccination.

Call 519-427-5903 or email vaccine@hnhss.ca to make an appointment.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/emswu8a for a full list defining what constitutes a high-risk health care worker.

Family doctors should be in touch shortly with patients aged 80 and older to discuss vaccination plans with patients as well as the appointment booking process. The HNHU is instructing people not to call their doctor, the health unit or area hospitals to book an appointment.

Visit www.hnhu.org/covid-19 for more information.

Public Health Ontario reported on Friday 1,371 new cases of COVID-19. It is the sixth straight day there has been more than 1,000 cases.

There are currently 11,512 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

The seven-day average for number of cases is at 1,269. Last week it was 1,062.

In Ontario there have been 314,891 confirmed cases since the pandemic began and of those, 296,252 people have recovered.

With 18 more deaths attributed to the virus on Friday, the total number of deaths in Ontario from COVID is now 7,127.

Latest statistics indicate that more than one-million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the province. A total of 1,062,910 doses of the vaccine have been administered as of Thursday with 282,748 Ontarians fully vaccinated.