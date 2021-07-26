Haldimand in on internet project

Featherstone Point in Haldimand County will be the focus of a high-speed internet project, the Ford government announced this week.

Featherstone Point, which is located on the Lake Erie shoreline south of Rainham Centre, is one of 42 unserved or under-served communities that will benefit from Monday’s $14.7-million funding announcement, which is earmarked for 12 separate installation projects.

“Connecting Ontario to fast, reliable internet has been a goal of our government since it was elected in 2018,” Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett said in a news release. “Affordable broadband is essential in rural and cottage country to share information, close deals, process payments, and connect with customers and with markets.

“Being disconnected means being disadvantaged if people cannot stay connected with family and friends, or access public services such as health care and education.”

In Monday’s announcement, Featherstone Point is grouped with other Ontario communities such as Solina, East Gwillimbury, Sulphur Springs, and Halstead Beach which – together – will benefit from high-speed fibre-optic installations worth $1.9 million. When completed, this phase of the province’s undertaking will extend high-speed service to 2,860 homes and businesses.

Taking the lead in Monday’s news conference, which was shared with the media as a Zoom call, was Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure in the Ford cabinet.

In her presentation, Surma praised the Ford government’s $4-billion commitment to extend high-speed internet to all under-serviced parts of Ontario by the end of 2025, citing it as the single largest investment by any province in Canada’s digital future.

“We’re working hard to ensure no one is left behind with high-speed internet,” Surma said. “It’s way too important.”

The target date for completing projects announced Monday is the end of 2024.

