Marble-sized hail hit parts of Port Dover and area on Sunday forcing some people to scramble for cover and damaging crops at some area farms.

“I’m just out doing a field check now and it looks like I managed to come through it relatively unscathed,” Ted Smith, president of the Norfolk Federation of Agriculture, said Monday. “Reports from other area farmers are just starting to trickle in and we’ll probably hear more in the next day or two.

Damaging hail hits parts of Port Dover area

“But it appears that Port Ryerse was hit pretty hard and some parts of Port Dover got it as well.”

One farmer had stalks of corn six to eight-feet high shredded by the hail, Smith said.

Smith, who grows corn, wheat and soybeans on his Port Dover-area farm, follows the Canadian Weather Radar and snapped a photo at 11 a.m. showing Port Dover getting hit by extreme weather.

One farmer, located just west of Port Dover, said he had three minutes of marble-sized hail.

“Beans will hopefully bounce back. Corn?,” he said in his Twitter post.

Caroline Townsend, who lives on Radical Road, posted a photo on Facebook of a handful of hail and a footprint that looked much like a footprint in the snow.

“It was very intense and from what I saw after, was very isolated,” Townsend said.

“It was certainly an interesting event. No damage to personal property thank goodness.”

A special weather statement for Sunday was issued by Environment Canada for much of southwestern Ontario. A cold front was forecast to move across the province possibly resulting in thunderstorms, hail and windy conditions. All three hit parts of Norfolk County.

Brant County farmers appear to have escaped the ill-effects of Sunday’s hail.