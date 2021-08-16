H-N residents will elect new MP on Sept. 20
Haldimand-Norfolk residents heading to the polls for the Sept. 20 federal election will choose someone new to represent them on Parliament Hill.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travelled to Rideau Hall on Sunday to ask Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to dissolve Parliament and launch Canada’s 44th federal election.
It will be a 36-day campaign – the minimum length permitted by law.
The race for the seat in Haldimand-Norfolk includes new candidates after Conservative Diane Finley announced in May she was stepping down after 17 years of representing the riding. Finley was first elected in 2004, when she unseated incumbent Liberal Bob Speller, a former agricultural minister. She notched her sixth win in the riding in the 2019 federal election.
Running for the Conservatives in the upcoming election is Leslyn Lewis, a Toronto lawyer who ran for the party’s leadership, losing to Erin O’Toole. When she announced her intention to seek the nomination in Haldimand-Norfolk last September, Lewis said she feels a connection with people in rural communities.
“I knew that I was going to choose a rural riding because of the impact that I want to make, the voice that I want to add to Ottawa,” Lewis said. “I know that there are many MPs from rural ridings that are doing a great job, but I think that I can add to that.”
Running for the Liberals is Karen Matthews, a Port Dover resident who is a former general manager of the Norfolk County Fair.
“I am seeking this nomination to continue the amazing work we have done together as a community,” Matthews said prior to the party’s nomination meeting.
After leaving the Norfolk County Fair, Matthews has served as general manager of Burning Kiln Winery in Turkey Point. She is the current treasurer of the Ontario South Coast Wineries and Growers Association.
No prospective NDP or Green Party candidates have yet stepped forward in Haldimand-Norfolk. Jordan Louis, riding association president for the Haldimand-Norfolk NDP Riding Association, said they are continuing their search.
“We understand that it is important to the electorate in this riding that our candidate be a long-time resident, rather than a parachute candidate,” he said.
Finley had almost double the number of votes garnered by Liberal Kim Huffman in the 2019 federal election. Finley took 46.8 per cent of the votes (27,298) compared to Huffman with 24.5 per cent or 14,285 votes. Also running were Adrienne Roberts for the NDP (15.4 per cent), Brooke Martin for the Green Party (8.1 per cent), Bob Forbes for the People’s Party (2.1 per cent), Harold Stewart for the Veterans Coalition Party (1.8 per cent), and Lily Eggink for the Christian Heritage Party (1.4 per cent).
Opposition parties argued against an early election call — Canada’s next fixed date election was set for October 2023 — with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh going so far as to urge Simon to refuse Trudeau’s request. O’Toole said he is concerned about a fourth wave of the pandemic and that an election is only in Trudeau’s “self-interest.”