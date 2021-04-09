H-N online vaccine booking tool up and running
Article content
Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit’s online vaccination appointment tool is once again up and running.
More than 24,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in the two counties as of Friday morning. This week about 4,380 doses were administered.
H-N online vaccine booking tool up and running Back to video
“Clinics continue to run at capacity, and additional clinic days are being added to meet current demands,” the health unit said in an update on Friday.
Officials encourage those eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations under the current phase to use the booking tool at https://hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/#gf_43 .
“With high enrollment in clinics, the HNHU is moving in five-year increments to prioritize highest risk groups,” said the update.
The groups are based on age and health conditions. If there are gaps in clinic schedules, the health unit will move to the next age group within 24 hours. This will ensure no doses go unused and that clinics operate at full capacity.
Advertisement
Article content
Currently those ages 65 and over as well as those with high-risk medical conditions can book an appointment by using the online tool. People can also call the vaccine hotline at 519-427-5903 or e-mail vaccine@hnhss.ca to set up an appointment. People are asked to leave a message.
The HNHU Vaccine Hotline receives up to 1,000 calls a day. Due to the volume of calls they receive, the health unit asks people to be patient (don’t leave multiple messages) and someone will call you back.
A waitlist is available for those ages 60-64 for end-of-day appointments created by cancellations or no-shows. These people will be contacted if there are available doses at the end of each day. The waitlist form is available at hnhu.org/vaccinewaitlist.
People ages 55 and up can register for the AstraZeneca vaccine at specific local pharmacies. For information and locations visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations .
The health unit is also appealing to those over the age of 70 and anyone in the highest risk health category who has not received a vaccine to complete the registration form at https://bit.ly/3mz5TUM to ensure you can get booked as quickly as possible.
Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties.