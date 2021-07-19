Vaccination rate for LTC workers trails provincial average

The percentage of vaccinated long-term care home staff in Haldimand-Norfolk is well below that of the province, public health officials acknowledged Monday. “As of this week, the coverage among LTCH (long-term care home) staff is 64 per cent locally,” Kyra Hayes, Norfolk County’s director of corporate communications and customer service, said Monday. “At the provincial level, this is 93 per cent. “This is an area that the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit is aware of and is devising additional plans for.”

The figures represent those who have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

It was reported last week that 68 per cent of the long-term care staff in H-N had been vaccinated. In fact, 62 per cent had been vaccinated as of last week.

Hayes made the comments following a Monday press conference with Dr. Alex Hukowich, Haldimand-Norfolk’s acting medical officer of health, and Heidy VanDyk, acting general manager, health and social services.

“We know that it is somewhat under-reported and staff are going to do a thorough check on the data in the coming 1-2 weeks to ensure we have an update on local coverage,” Hayes told The Reformer.

Both Hukowich and VanDyk stressed the importance of getting immunized.

“The thing to emphasize again, is for people to be immunized not just for their benefit but for the benefit of everybody,” Hukowich said. “The real danger rests with the possibility of someone who is not immunized becoming infected and allowing for the development of some new variant, that, for whatever reason, becomes resistant to existing vaccines.

None of the variants are resistant to vaccines at present.

But continued infections could lead to a vaccine-resistant variant which Hukowich said would be the worst case scenario.

“We would then have to start over and come up with new vaccines and start re-immunizing people,” Hukowich said.

Figures provided by the health unit say 114,375 doses of vaccine have been administered in the two communities so far and 43,646 people have received both doses.

VanDyk said 74.5 per cent of residents have received a vaccine while an estimated 60 per cent of residents are fully immunized.

Still, the pace of first vaccinations has slowed, VanDyk acknowledged.

“The number of first doses has slowed down but it has not stopped completely,” VanDyk said in response to a question. “We encourage people who, if they have not yet had a vaccine, that they book themselves in by either calling or visiting our website.

“We do have spaces open and we do have vaccines available.”

VanDyk said six positive tests were added to the local caseload over the past week bringing the seven-day rolling average down to .57 cases per day from .9 cases a day a week ago.

“We are now seeing fewer than one new case a day,” VanDyk said.

But even though case rates are going down, VanDyk said people still need to follow public health guidelines including wearing masks, staying at home if feeling unwell and maintaining physical distancing when in public.

There have been 2,722 positive tests for COVID-19 in the two communities since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 2,659 cases have been resolved.

Forty-eight people in Haldimand-Norfolk have died as a result of COVID-19.

