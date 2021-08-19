H-N health unit reports five new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit on Thursday reported five new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Active cases increased from 21 to 23 on Thursday.

Since the pandemic started in March of last year, there have been 2,779 positive results. A total of 2,702 cases have been resolved.

There have been 48 deaths in the communities as well as six people who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

The HNHU has administered 128,885 doses of the vaccine. There are now 56,666 people who have completed their vaccine series.

The total number of people in Haldimand-Norfolk who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 143,591, which translates to 76.9 per cent of the population. Some people have received the vaccine outside of the HNHU area.

The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated sits at 70.5. The percentage of the population that has received one dose is at 6.4 while the percentage of people who have yet to receive a dose is 23.1.

The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.

Pop-up clinics at various fire stations have been successful and four more are planned, including Port Rowan (Aug. 26).

All will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with walk-ins accepted.

Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.

On Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported 531 new cases in the past 24 hours. Previously, cases had been below 500 for two straight days.