H-N Health Unit reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported on Saturday 11 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

There are now 133 active cases in the two communities.

Since the pandemic began last March, 1,783 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 1,606 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 39 deaths in the communities from the virus and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

As far as area vaccinations are concerned, 24,638 doses have been administered in Haldimand-Norfolk with 1,787 of those completed.

The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours. 1,215

Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout has started.

Currently the HNHU is vaccinating those aged 65 and older as well as individuals with the highest-risk conditions defined by the Ministry of Health.

Those aged 60 to 64 can now add their names to a wait-list for potential end-of-the-day appointments due to cancellations and no-shows. Eligible individuals will only be contacted if there are available doses at end of the day at the various clinic locations.