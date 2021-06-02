H-N COVID-19 record compares favorably to province and Canada

Article content

Haldimand-Norfolk has done fairly well in dealing with COVID-19 compared to Ontario and the rest of Canada, says the interim acting medical officer of health.

The two communities have a case rate of 2,281 per 100,000 population, significantly lower than Ontario’s case rate of 3,627 and 3,656 for all of Canada, Dr. Alexander Hukowich said Tuesday.

“I think there is some value in living in rural, less densely populated areas,” Hukowich said adding that living in larger cities carries more risk.

Locally, the COVID-19 death rate is 40 deaths per 100,000 population while the Ontario rate is 59 and the national rate is 40.

Hukowich made the comments at a board of health meeting on Tuesday and qualified his comments by saying there may be some under-reporting connected to COVID-19 patients being transferred out of the two communities.

Nonetheless, Hukowich said the local numbers compare favourably to the provincial and federal figures.