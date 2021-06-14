Article content

Grand Erie District School Board students in Grades 4 to 12 are being asked to participate in a survey about bullying and harassment.

“All schools at Grand Erie strive to be safe, inclusive and welcoming spaces where all students are in a comfortable environment where they can learn to the best of their abilities,” said a news release from the board.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grand Erie to assess 'school climate' for students Back to video

The purpose of the survey, said the release, is to “assess the school climate for students in order to help promote an environment of respect, safety and belonging for all students.”

To do this, students will be asked questions related to equity and inclusive education, bullying and harassment, including discrimination, sexual harassment and homophobia among students.

“All students deserve to be safe and to feel safe in school,” said JoAnna Roberto, director of education. “Whether it is on the school grounds, on school buses or at school events and activities, student safety needs to be a high priority and this is an opportunity to amplify our student voices.