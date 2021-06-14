Grand Erie to assess 'school climate' for students
Article content
Grand Erie District School Board students in Grades 4 to 12 are being asked to participate in a survey about bullying and harassment.
“All schools at Grand Erie strive to be safe, inclusive and welcoming spaces where all students are in a comfortable environment where they can learn to the best of their abilities,” said a news release from the board.
Grand Erie to assess 'school climate' for students Back to video
The purpose of the survey, said the release, is to “assess the school climate for students in order to help promote an environment of respect, safety and belonging for all students.”
To do this, students will be asked questions related to equity and inclusive education, bullying and harassment, including discrimination, sexual harassment and homophobia among students.
“All students deserve to be safe and to feel safe in school,” said JoAnna Roberto, director of education. “Whether it is on the school grounds, on school buses or at school events and activities, student safety needs to be a high priority and this is an opportunity to amplify our student voices.
Advertisement
Article content
“Safety is an essential element in ensuring that each student reaches their full potential. At Grand Erie, we know that students learn and teachers teach more successfully when schools are safe. It is only once this is achieved that we can truly inspire Success for Every Student.”
While the electronic survey is voluntary, the information provided will be critical in helping the board better understand both the identities and needs of students, said Roberto. The data collected will remain anonymous and confidential.
The Grand Erie board includes 25,000 students in 58 elementary and 14 secondary schools in the counties of Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk.