Grand Erie hires first Indigenous education system principal
The Grand Erie District School announced Tuesday that it has hired its first system principal leader of Indigenous education and equity.
Robin Staats, who has a 30-year career in Indigenous education, begins her new job April 19.
As system principal leader, Staats will be responsible for working with First Nations, as well as Métis and Inuit communities, organizations, students, and families to support student achievement, well-being and advance truth and reconciliation within the board. She also will help create and implement curriculum and programs to build knowledge and awareness of all students about Indigenous history, culture, perspectives, and contributions.
Most recently, Staats served as principal of Emily C. General Elementary School on Six Nations of the Grand River. She also has worked with Indigenous communities across Ontario.
She holds a masters of education from Brock University, as well additional certificates focused on education and teaching.
A Mohawk from the wolf clan of Six Nations, her Ongweho:weh name is Tsisko:ko.
The board also announced that Jennifer Tozer has been hired as its new human resources manager. She also starts her job April 19.
Prior to joining Grand Erie, Tozer was HR manager ith the Thames Valley District School Board where she was responsible for collective bargaining, labour relations, workplace investigations, pay equity and job evaluation maintenance. She has worked in public education with Thames Valley for about 17 years, holding a variety of roles within human resources.
Tozer will succeed Sharon Bell, who is retiring as HR manager after a 36-year career with the board.
Grand Erie represents more than 18,000 students in 58 elementary schools and 7,700 students in 14 secondary schools within Brantford and Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk counties, as well as secondary students from Six Nations of the Grand River and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. It employs a staff of more than 2,500.