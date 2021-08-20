Fungal blight threatens oak trees

Foresters in Ontario are nervously watching the landscape for a new disease that poses a serious threat to the province’s oak trees.

Oak wilt, suspected of migrating north from Mexico, was first noticed in the United States in the early 1940s. The fungus has since been documented in the eastern half of America from the Canadian border to the Gulf of Mexico.

While no cases have been documented in Ontario, diseased oak trees are on the border in Michigan and New York. As well, the Invasive Species Centre of Sault Ste. Marie recently reported that environmental DNA matching the pathogen Bretziella fagacearum has been identified in the province.

Adam Biddle, supervisor of forests in Norfolk County, said the slow, steady spread of the fungus is worrisome. Its potential for devastation is comparable to the fungi that eradicated chestnut and elm trees in North America in the 20th century, he said.

“It’s right on our doorstep,” Biddle said. “That’s very concerning. It can cause the total wilting and death of an oak tree in one growing season. As for managing it, that’s very difficult.”

In a report on the environmental DNA detected in Ontario last year, the Invasive Species Centre said the fungus constricts the uptake of water and nutrients in infected trees. Bark beetles attracted to the smell of cut or wounded oaks are the primary means of transmission.

“Does this detection mean that oak wilt is now present in Canada?” Mackenzie DiGasparro, a policy and program development co-ordinator with ISC, said in a report. “The answer to that is no. A positive confirmation of oak wilt in Ontario would require the detection of symptomatic trees that are confirmed positive for the infection, as verified through genetic analysis.”