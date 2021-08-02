Friendship festival organizers looking forward to 2022

A lot of happy tears were shed at Wellington Park over the weekend.

A three-day pop-up Friendship Festival featuring live music was held and it was a toss-up to determine who enjoyed it the most – the musicians, the visitors, the organizers or Faith, the St. Bernard dog.

“This festival has been around since 1967 and there are a lot of people with deep connections to it,” Sara Moody Veldhuis said Saturday as people gathered physically-distanced in the park to listen to live music, enjoy some French fries, a hot dog, burger or cold drink. “People, including a lot of us volunteers, really missed it last year and we eager to put on some sort of event this weekend.

“So when we got permission to do this, we just kicked into high gear to put something together.”

Organized by the Simcoe Heritage Friendship Festival, the event was billed as a kickoff-to-the-countdown to the 2022 Friendship Festival and included 18 musical acts as well as food provided through the Simcoe Lions and Lynn Valley Lions food trucks.

“This is a way of letting the community know that we’re still here, this is still an important event for our community and – COVID-19 willing – we’re coming back stronger than ever in 2022,” Moody Veldhuis said. “We’ll have the vendors back next year, as well as a children’s area and of course food and entertainment.

“We’re all looking forward to next year’s event.”

Moody Veldhuis is part of the Simcoe Heritage Friendship Festival group that took over the event in 2019. However, the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way for the 2020 event. Volunteers, including Kathleen Lamouroux, chair of the organizing committee, were eager to hold some sort of an event this year.