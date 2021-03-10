Freshening up Norfolk’s image
New look, new attitude the goal post-pandemic
Article content
Norfolk County is taking the occasion of COVID-19 to give itself a make-over.
When the pall of pandemic finally lifts, the county will re-introduce itself to the community and Ontario in general with a new look and a new attitude.
Freshening up Norfolk’s image Back to video
The exercise, which has been underway since last fall, includes the adoption of new iconography and new messaging. The goal is to spur economic recovery with appeals to specific groups that might find what they are looking for in Norfolk’s backyard.
Norfolk council had a first look at the new marketing Tuesday. Some were saddened to realize that some things will have to be left behind – “Ontario’s Garden” as a slogan, the dogwood blossom as an emblem – in order for Norfolk to move forward.
“For me, an old soul, it would be tough to see the dogwood go,” commented Simcoe Coun. Ian Rabbitts.
“Some of these icons we hang onto – they mean something to us. But they possibly mean something different to the people we’re hoping to attract. We just can’t continue with old ways and expect different results.”
Advertisement
Article content
A $245,000 grant from Ontario’s Regional Relief and Recovery Fund last fall got the ball rolling. With cash in hand, Norfolk hired Cinnamon Toast New Media of Ottawa to come up with a fresh approach to spreading the word about Norfolk and all the good things the county has to offer.
Cinnamon Toast shared sample messages and images in a report to council Tuesday.
Through a number of different surveys, the company identified distinct groups it says will respond to targeted messaging. These include foodies, thrifters and antique collectors, cyclists and motorcycle enthusiasts, swimmers and beach-goers, hikers, and day-trippers who might enjoy a classic rural experience.
Sample messaging includes seductive invitations to “Settle into a sunset state-of-mind. Norfolk is home to more than 60 kilometres of sandy beach, 40 of which are situated within a UNESCO biosphere reserve. Where are you collecting freckles this weekend?”
As well: “It’s time to wine down!” was cited as a possible tag line for selling Norfolk’s growing number of wineries and breweries to potential visitors.
“The voice for Norfolk County’s messaging should be informative, warm and lively,” Cinnamon Toast says in a preliminary report. “Its tone is playful, without erring on the side of being brash or unprofessional. Communications should be well-crafted but not stiff, and are never negative or reflective of anyone’s personal opinion.”
Cinnamon Toast has collaborated in recent months with county staff and members of Norfolk’s tourism and economic development advisory board. So far, their efforts are playing to positive reviews.
Advertisement
Article content
“We had the opportunity to review the designs put forward by Cinnamon Toast as part of the new brand strategy,” Chantal Zorad, a member of the advisory board, said in Tuesday’s report. “Presenting a fresh, new image that reflects our county needs to be one of the tools used to promote Norfolk and its stakeholders once we begin to emerge from the pandemic.”
Council is satisfied with the marketing campaign’s development to date. Staff was given the green light to “proceed with a process to create the final visual identity and brand strategy roll-out plan.”
“The roll-out plan will be brought forward to council as a separate staff report before proceeding with implementation,” Zvi Lifshiz, Norfolk’s director of strategic innovation and economic development, said in his report.
MSonnenberg@postmedia.com