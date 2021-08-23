This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content The fourth wave of COVID-19 has the potential to be much worse than anything seen so far in the pandemic, say health unit staff.

Article content Providing some projections Monday during a weekly media briefing, Katherine Bishop-Williams, epidemiologist with the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit, said that, with the spread of the Delta variant, it’s possible to see as many as 30 to 40 new cases a day, or “potentially even more than 100 cases per day” in the two counties within the next few weeks. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Fourth wave of COVID-19 could overwhelm hospitals, health officials warn Back to video Bishop-Williams said the Delta variant now accounts for about 90 per cent of cases in Ontario. Dr. Alex Hukowich, acting medical officer of health for the area, said the Delta variant is at least two to three times as infectious as the original strain of the virus. She made projections using current data, including baseline prevalence (seeing new cases daily) of COVID-19 in the community, the reproductive rate and a measure called “time doubling,” the number of days it takes for cases to double. Haldimand-Norfolk’s rate is now about 13 days. “So, every 13 days, we would project a doubling of those number of cases that we’re seeing per day unless we see an increase in public health measures that are put in place.” Bishop-Williams said the province is facing a number of changes in the fall, which are likely to increase cases, including children returning to school, people returning to workplaces and more activity indoors as the weather gets colder. She said there also are many unknowns that could affect numbers, including people’s behaviour and whether the province will increase restrictions.

Article content At the same time, the number of people getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Haldimand-Norfolk continues to lag behind the provincial rate by about seven per cent. And the H-N health unit is the only one in the province without at least 70 per cent of its population over age 12 fully vaccinated. The counties now sit at 68.7 per cent. There are still 25,000 people in Haldimand and Norfolk who are eligible to receive COVID-19 shots and 16,000 under age 12 who are currently ineligible to get the vaccine. Hukowich called the vaccination rate among high-school-age children “dismal.” About half remain unvaccinated. “That leaves a whole bunch of adolescents who are going to be mingling. They’re going to want to see their friends, and so the potential for spreading amongst that group is also significantly higher.” The health unit has reported 2,795 positive cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 2,710 are considered recovered. There are currently 31 active COVID-19 cases in Haldimand and Norfolk, including 14 reported over the weekend. There are five active outbreaks, including three on farms, one in a workplace and one in a congregate setting. “It’s quite a substantial increase from the number of cases we reported up to last Monday,” said Bishop-Williams. “We are reporting 30 new cases in the most recent seven days. “That brings our rolling seven-day moving average from 1.4 new cases per day last week, up to three new cases per day.”

Article content Hukowich said those who are unvaccinated are at the most risk of getting ill, ending up in hospital and spreading the virus to others. While those who are fully vaccinated can still contract the virus, they are much less likely to get seriously ill, he said. “We do anticipate that because the case numbers are so high that there is absolutely the potential for our health-care systems to be completely overwhelmed. The likelihood of hospitalization is actually quite high compared to what we were seeing in the early parts of the pandemic.” Sarah Page, Norfolk’s chief of paramedic services and co-ordinator of Norfolk and Haldimand’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, said they continue to spread the message that vaccines are safe and effective and to make them conveniently available to those who haven’t received their shots. “Protection levels from the vaccine are in excess of 90 per cent,” said Hukowich. “Why take the chance of being seriously ill?”

