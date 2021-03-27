Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk

Article content

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Saturday 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

An additional 13 cases have been resolved, resulting in 75 active cases across the two counties.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk Back to video

Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been 1,602 positive test results, with 1,483 cases deemed to be resolved.

To date 39 people have died from COVID-19, while another five people who had tested positive died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

An outbreak has been declared at Beacon Home in Dunville. Operated by the Anchor Canadian Reformed Association for the Handicapped, the prime care community home opened in 2004 supporting nine residents, most of whom have some form of employment in the community.

An outbreak declared Sunday, March 21 at Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville remains ongoing as well.

Figures that indicate the number of staff or residents who have tested positive, have not yet been reported for either outbreak site.