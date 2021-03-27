Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk
Article content
The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Saturday 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
An additional 13 cases have been resolved, resulting in 75 active cases across the two counties.
Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk Back to video
Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been 1,602 positive test results, with 1,483 cases deemed to be resolved.
To date 39 people have died from COVID-19, while another five people who had tested positive died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
An outbreak has been declared at Beacon Home in Dunville. Operated by the Anchor Canadian Reformed Association for the Handicapped, the prime care community home opened in 2004 supporting nine residents, most of whom have some form of employment in the community.
An outbreak declared Sunday, March 21 at Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville remains ongoing as well.
Figures that indicate the number of staff or residents who have tested positive, have not yet been reported for either outbreak site.
Advertisement
Article content
Another 558 people were vaccinated Friday, bringing the number of doses administered so far to 18,371.
To date, 1,622 people have completed the one- or two-dose vaccination series in Haldimand-Norfolk.
Six Nations of the Grand River reported Friday afternoon one new case of COVID-19.
Two more cases have been resolved, bringing the number of active cases on the territory to 11.
Ohsweken Public Health says 58 people are currently in self-isolation, and two variants of concern have been identified.
Six Nations has had 437 positive cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 418 have been resolved while eight deaths have been attributed to the virus.
Health Canada’s latest report Friday evening shows 7,292 deaths across Ontario, where there are currently 16,563 active cases of the virus.
An additional 77,740 vaccine doses were given Friday bringing the total administered to 1,916,332 so far.
The number of people fully vaccinated in Ontario currently stands at 308,301.