Four more COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk

Active COVID-19 cases in Haldimand and Norfolk stand at 40 after four more positive tests were reported on Tuesday by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit.

The number of active cases has increased from 37 on Monday. There have been 1,468 cases since the pandemic began and of those, 1,384 have been resolved.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 39 deaths and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

Three area schools recently reported cases, with Dunnville’s St. Michael’s closed temporarily when five cases were confirmed on the weekend.

The school, part of the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board, remains closed until March 22.

The Grand Erie District School Board announced on Monday two positive COVID-19 cases at Mapleview Elementary School and a single case at Thompson Creek Elementary School.

Both of those schools are also in Dunnville.