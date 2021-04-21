Four charged after gathering at Aylmer's Church of God: Police

Four people are facing charges following a large gathering at Aylmer’s Church of God that violated Ontario’s COVID-19 laws, the town’s police department says.

Article content

Four people are facing charges following a large gathering at Aylmer’s Church of God that violated Ontario’s COVID-19 laws, the town’s police department says.

Officers responded to the John Street church about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a complaint about a gathering, Aylmer police said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Four charged after gathering at Aylmer's Church of God: Police Back to video

A total of 18 vehicles were in the church’s parking lot, police said.

While officers were dealing with two individuals in the parking lot, 18 more people were seen leaving the church’s building, none of them wearing masks or practising social distancing, police said.

A 42-year-old man from North York, a 41-year-old woman from Scarborough, a 34-year-old man from Aylmer and a 20-year-old man from Aylmer are charged under the Reopening Ontario Act, police said, adding the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

Under existing rules, individuals found in violation of health regulations can face a minimum fine of $750. Those who host parties or gatherings can face a maximum fine of $10,000 upon conviction.