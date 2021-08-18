Former Haldimand town hall prepared for demolition
Haldimand County landmark built in 1968
CAYUGA – A Haldimand County landmark has a date with the wrecking ball.
The former town hall on Munsee Street North in Cayuga has served as a municipal administration building in Haldimand since it was built in 1968.
For the first six years of its existence, the complex was the administrative nerve centre for the original Haldimand County.
In 1974 – with the advent of the Regional Municipality of Haldimand-Norfolk – the building was given over to the lower-tier Town of Haldimand.
Following the restructuring of Haldimand-Norfolk Region into two standalone counties in 2000, the new Haldimand County took over. The building was the site of municipal council meetings throughout its existence until Haldimand County relocated to its new administrative centre on Thorburn Street in Cayuga in 2020.
“That building served us as we grew and evolved into what we are today,” Haldimand Mayor Ken Hewitt said this week. “Over time, the building no longer could sustain our needs and required significant repairs to bring it up to today’s code.
“With increasing technologies, we have been able to reduce our footprint and consolidate our services into one building that can better serve the county.”
Buildings from this period have proved problematic because many architects in the 1960s made liberal use of differing floor levels, as well as interior and exterior staircases to reach them. Little consideration was given to the idea of an aging population and how staircases may be a barrier to those with physical challenges.
Norfolk County had a similar issue with the former public library building on Main Street in Port Dover. That, too, proved impossible to retrofit and the decision was made nearly 10 years ago to sell it and relocate library services to Lakewood Elementary School on St. George Street.
In the past, Haldimand council has discussed retrofits to the Cayuga building to address the accessibility issue. In the end, it opted for an entirely new administration building after staff presented cost estimates for these changes, as well as what the building would require in the future for basic maintenance.
With the price tag escalating into the millions of dollars, and few prospects for re-purposing the building, the decision was made several years ago to demolish the structure and convert the property – which is immediately south of the historic court house in Cayuga – to green space.
“An exhaustive effort was made to look at possible restoration projects or re-purposing the building,” Hewitt said. “But the capital required was so extensive that it did not make economic sense to keep the building. That is why the decision to demolish it was made.”
The former town hall has been fenced and is off-limits to the public. County spokesperson Kyra Hayes said contractors are stripping the building of asbestos and disconnecting utilities.
“Passersby will not see much outward activity until next month,” Hayes said this week. “We’ll have more updates on progress once the equipment is on site to actually start the demolition, which will likely occur in mid- to late-September.”
The pending demolition includes the former Haldimand County Museum and Archives building in back of the former town hall. A report to Haldimand council in March said the former museum was built to a “modest” standard, is in poor repair and is infested with rodents. The museum and archives have been relocated to the Thorburn Street facility.
A 186-year-old log cabin that was relocated to the former museum site is not part of the demolition and will not be moved. Rather, the March staff report says the cabin is slated for repairs and upgrades. The same report says any future changes to the Munsee Street North property once it is returned to green space will be made in consultation with the community.
