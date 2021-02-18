





Article content A former Simcoe mutual fund dealer and bank employee has been fined $80,000 and has been handed a lifetime ban after a hearing panel found she misappropriated funds and failed to co-operate with a regulator’s investigation. The Mutual Fund Dealers’ Association of Canada began looking into Krystal Jean Vanlandschoot after CIBC bank officials in Simcoe learned of allegations that at least $5,489 had been misappropriated from two clients in May 2018. The incidents were brought to light when the clients raised concerns with bank officials who then launched an investigation. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Former bank employee fined $80,000 Back to video At the time, Vanlandschoot was registered with the association in Ontario and was also an employee of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce based in Simcoe. “The hearing panel was satisfied that the misappropriation of client monies is fundamentally dishonest conduct which strikes at the very nature of the advisor-client relationship,” the association said in its reasons for the decision released January 29, 2021. “Such conduct not only caused harm to the client and members, but it also undermined the reputation and integrity of the securities industry as a whole.”

Article content Following the investigation, the bank compensated the clients. A CIBC spokesperson on Wednesday confirmed Vanlandschoot is no longer with the bank. The association announced Thursday (Feb. 17) that Vanlandschoot has applied to the Ontario Securities Commission for a hearing and review of the MFDA hearing panel’s decision. Attempts to reach Vanlandschoot for comment were unsuccessful. The association began its investigation in September 2018 and made numerous requests of Vanlandschoot to provide information, documentation and be interviewed by staff the panel was told. However, Vanlandschoot failed to provide the requested documentation and didn’t attend an interview despite repeated requests over a period of time beginning in September 2018 and continuing into April 2019, the panel was told. The three-member hearing panel included Frederick W. Chenoweth, who served as chair, Samuel Mah and Selwyn Kossuth, who served as industry representatives. They also took a strong stance on Vanlandschoot’s alleged failure to co-operate with association investigators. The decision says Vanlandschoot did not file a response to the allegations and did not attend or have counsel appear at the hearing. “The respondent’s conduct is so outrageously inconsistent with the standard of conduct applicable to an approved person that significant penalties against the respondent (Vanlandschoot) are warranted in order to prevent similar misconduct from occurring again in the future,” the panel said. “Further, in failing to cooperate, the respondent (Vanlandschoot) has confirmed that she is ungovernable.”

Article content “It is a longstanding practice to impose substantial penalties on approved persons who fail to comply with their obligation to provide information and documentation relevant to an investigation,” the panel said. Further, the person should “not be able to evade the scrutiny of staff by refusing to answer questions or produce requested” documentation. In its decision, the panel said Vanlandschoot is “prohibited from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any MFDA Member.” The association is a regulatory body that sets standards of practice and business conduct of its members and representatives. The three-member panel imposed the fine, the lifetime ban and ordered Vanlandschoot to pay $7,500 in legal costs following a December 2020 hearing into her conduct. Vball@postmedia.com twitter.com/EXPVBall

