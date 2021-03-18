'Five-point plan' for illegal grow-ops
Councillor wants problem extinguished by 2023
Article content
There was a time not long ago when Norfolk County looked forward to becoming the Cannabis Capital of Canada.
The “green gold rush” was on and sophisticated, legal production facilities were proliferating across the county. Then came the crash two years ago and along with it a more subdued assessment of cannabis’s potential as an economic driver.
'Five-point plan' for illegal grow-ops Back to video
Arguably, Norfolk retains a claim to being the Cannabis Capital of Canada, albeit for the wrong reasons.
Tuesday, Waterford Coun. Kim Huffman noted that the number of known illegal grow operations in Norfolk spiked from a few dozen two years ago to an estimated 130 last fall.
These are large operations, Huffman told Norfolk council, that have proven highly disruptive to their neighbours while fostering a culture of “guns, gangs and narcotics.”
Norfolk council and Norfolk’s Police Services Board have heard numerous presentations over the disruption large grow operations – most in greenhouses – have caused in numerous locations. Huffman says the time has come for Norfolk to put its foot down and end this problem once and for all.
Advertisement
Article content
“I would like to finish my term without any more illegal grow-ops in our county,” Huffman said.
To that end, Huffman tabled a motion calling on Norfolk to adopt a “five-point plan” for eliminating problem grow-ops. The plan is in place in York Region and is touted by local cannabis watchdogs as the solution to Norfolk’s problem.
The steps involved include:
- Identify and verify information received from residents. Residents should be provided an open line to report their suspicions to authorities.
- Norfolk would issue an order to comply if a building permit has been issued to a specific site.
- Norfolk would issue a stop-work order if no permit has been issued.
- Members of Norfolk’s bylaw division, building department and fire department would attend to ensure setbacks from sensitive land uses have been observed and that building- and fire-code requirements have been met. Inspections would be unannounced. Norfolk OPP would attend to keep the peace.
- If authorities determine they are dealing with an “over-grow” or other breach of the federal Cannabis Act, police would launch a criminal investigation.
Norfolk council directed county solicitor Paula Boutis and Jim Millson, supervisor of Norfolk’s bylaw division, to prepare a report on the five-point plan. Their findings will be presented this spring.
Norfolk’s problems with legal grow operations began several years ago when the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that those with a prescription for medicinal marijuana can delegate their needs to third-party producers.
Advertisement
Article content
Delegated growers can take on a maximum of four clients, some of whom have prescriptions for hundreds of plants a year. Some designated grow operations have been established in the agricultural zone in greenhouses that lack odour- and light-mitigation technology. Norfolk has fielded thousands of odour complaints in recent years arising from the pungent, skunk-like smell cannabis plants produce.
“We’re looking at the complete disruption of residents in close proximity to these operations,” Huffman said.
Authorities are concerned some designated growers vastly exceed their production limits. Health Canada officials told Norfolk’s PSB last summer that federal field officers conducted no inspections in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, an OPP task force mounted raids on several large, licensed grow operations in Norfolk and elsewhere in southern Ontario last year. Tens of thousands of illegal cannabis plants beyond the issued permits were seized and destroyed.
MSonnenberg@postmedia.com