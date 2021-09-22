Five new COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Wednesday five new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

Despite the low case count, active cases increased from 30 on Tuesday to 35 on Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 there have been 2,897 positive results in Haldimand-Norfolk with 2,808 of the cases resolved.

The two communities have recorded 48 deaths since the start the pandemic and there were six others who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

The HNHU has administered 137,014 doses of the vaccine and there are now 61,558 people who have completed their vaccine series.

The total number of doses administered in Haldimand-Norfolk is 158,960. Some residents of the area have received a dose outside of the HNHU.

In a recent release, the HNHU reported that 91.7 per cent of COVID-19 cases over the past three months have occurred among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated residents.

In total, 82.3 per cent of the population aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated sits at 76.3. The percentage of the population that has received one dose is at 6 while the percentage of people who have yet to receive a dose is 17.7.

The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.

A vaccine clinic will operate at the Norfolk General Hospital on Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at Vittoria Community Centre from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

As well, clinics at area high schools will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (Cayuga), Thursday (Simcoe Composite), Friday (McKinnon Park), Monday (Waterford) and Tuesday (Dunnville).