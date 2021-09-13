First-year university student mourned after fatal assault
A first-year Western University student who dreamed of becoming an army doctor is being mourned after a fatal late-night assault near campus mere days into his studies in London.
Gabriel Neil, 18, of Simcoe died in hospital, London police say, after officers were called to a reported assault at the near-campus intersection of Western Road and Sarnia Road at about 2 a.m. Saturday.
Neil, whose relatives could not be reached for comment Monday, graduated from a Barrie high school in June and moved to London to attend Western. His family moved to Simcoe, south of London, shortly after his graduation.
“Gabe was really a down-to-earth kid, a really bright student, caring and really close to his friends,” said one of Neil’s former teachers, who spoke to The London Free Press on condition their name not be made public.
“He was just a nice guy. He would be the guy that if a girl wanted (company) to walk home until they were safe, he would be the guy to do it.”
Aliyan Ahmed, 21, of London is charged with manslaughter in connection with Neil’s death. Court documents show Ahmed doesn’t have a criminal record. He remains in custody after his arrest, police said.
Legally, manslaughter is defined as a homicide where there was no intention to cause death, but there may have been intention to cause harm.
Western University officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
The scene of the assault is a busy hub, especially for students – a parking lot next to a 7-Eleven gas station and a Subway restaurant, just west of the school’s TD Stadium. The area is surrounded by a cluster of student residences.
Several students who saw Neil transported to hospital are traumatized by what they witnessed, said one Western student who offered onlookers support.
“They say it was super traumatic, that they had never seen so much blood in their lives,” said the student, who asked that their name not be made public given the sensitivity of the matter.
Neil was a strong student who also enjoyed sports – especially rugby, which he played during his high school years, including in international competitions, his former teacher said. The young man had said he wanted to become an army doctor, the teacher added.
News of Neil’s death has shaken friends and teachers at his former high school, the teacher said. “People are devastated. You send your kids to university and you think they are going to be safe.”
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call London police at 519-661-5670.
Neil’s death was part of a violent weekend in London,
during which a 30-year-old nurse
was killed in a targeted shooting outside a high-end home in the city’s Hyde Park area. There was also a shooting in the city’s southeast end Friday, after which a semi-automatic pistol
was found discarded outside an elementary school, prompting a lockdown.