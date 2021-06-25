Fireworks prank damages house

Article content

An ongoing prank in Port Dover took a potentially dangerous turn this week when fireworks set off in front of a home caused a fire.

Sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, someone set off fireworks in front of a home on St. Andrew Street. On this occasion, one of the fireworks damaged a window and set a blind on fire.

“This is not funny and is certainly not a game,” Norfolk OPP said in a news release Thursday regarding the incident.

“It was discovered through investigation that this had been an ongoing issue over the last three weeks,” Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said. “However, this was the first time being reported to police.”

A suspect in the incident is described as white, tall, and with a thin build. He was wearing a dark ball cap and backpack. He was wearing dark clothing, including a long sleeve T-shirt and shorts.

Police report the suspect fled the area on a bicycle in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be shared with Crime Stoppers of Norfolk and Haldimand at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.