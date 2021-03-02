Fire causes $350G damage to garage, contents

Article content

A fire caused $350,000 damage to a garage near Port Dover on Monday night.

Norfolk County firefighters responded to 878 St. John’s Road East at just before 6 p.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Fire causes $350G damage to garage, contents Back to video

The detached garage was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived at the scene.

The garage contained a truck, several personal watercrafts, a snowmobile, golf cart, and various tools.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

“Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control before the fire spread to a nearby house,” said a media release issued by Acting Assistant Fire Chief James Robertson.

Fire crews from stations in Port Dover, Simcoe and Vittoria responded.

No injuries were reported.

Information on fire safety is available by contacting the Norfolk County fire prevention bureau at 519-426-4115 ext. 2423 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or by visiting norfolkcountyfire.ca.